BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 88-year-old Baltimore restauranteur Leonard Smith died last week at age 88.
Smith’s funeral was held Sunday at Sol Levinson & Bros chapel.
Smith of Pikesville was known for his namesake restaurant Lenny’s Deli, where he’s a co-owner with his son, Alan. There are locations in Owings Mills and at Horseshoe Casino.
He’s survived by his wife Carolyn Smith, his children and step-children and many grandchildren.
JMORE.com reports Smith died from sepsis on Oct. 18. He was a Baltimore City College graduate.
The family is asking for contributions to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation in Baltimore in his honor.
