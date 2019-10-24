HONORING HIS LEGACYRep. Elijah Cummings Lies In State At U.S. Capitol
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 88-year-old Baltimore restauranteur Leonard Smith died last week at age 88.

Smith’s funeral was held Sunday at Sol Levinson & Bros chapel.

Smith of Pikesville was known for his namesake restaurant Lenny’s Deli, where he’s a co-owner with his son, Alan. There are locations in Owings Mills and at Horseshoe Casino.

Leonard Smith. Courtesy: Sol Levinson & Son Funeral Home

He’s survived by his wife Carolyn Smith, his children and step-children and many grandchildren.

JMORE.com reports Smith died from sepsis on Oct. 18. He was a Baltimore City College graduate.

The family is asking for contributions to the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation in Baltimore in his honor.

