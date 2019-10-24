WASHINGTON (WJZ) — It was a somber day on the south side of the U.S. Capitol, as mourners lined up to remember the life and legacy of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

They called him the honorable Elijah Cummings, a true patriot and a warrior.

Patiently waiting, a woman from Arlington commended Cummings for his service to the nation, despite being so sick.

“He just was a wonderful public servant, and to see and know and realize what he did when he was so ill, it’s so impressive,” the woman said.

Through tears, she said seeing his body inside the Capitol would take a toll on her heart.

But the lesson, for Peter Brunelli, isn’t in his death, but in the memories left because of his extraordinary life.

“He left something for us, and that’s what we were all trying to feel and gather when we talk together and share some memories,” Brunelli said.

For lifelong Baltimore resident Kamala Green, a hero of our day has been lost and will be missed- a man who remembered his roots.

“I enjoyed watching Congressman Cummings’ courage because to stand up against most things requires courage and integrity behind the scenes he could have said ‘I don’t support Baltimore,’ but he always did behind the scenes or in front of the scenes,” Green said.

Cummings’ funeral will be held in Baltimore on Friday.