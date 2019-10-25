  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a 51-year-old woman was shot early Friday evening.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Knell Avenue around 5:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left calf.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have learned the victim was exiting her car when she felt a burning sensation in her leg and noticed she was bleeding.  T

he victim said she didn’t hear any gunshots.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

