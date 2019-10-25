



Congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings’ final farewell in his beloved Baltimore is underway.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among the scheduled speakers for the funeral Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church, where Cummings worshipped for nearly four decades.

Bishop Walter S. Thomas Jr., the church’s pastor, will deliver the eulogy.

The casket with Cummings’s body arrived early Friday at the church. A military honor guard escorted Cummings’ body into the church.

There are hundreds of people lined up already outside of the church, the first at 4:45 a.m., as they wait to get one of the 4,000 seats inside.

Helena Mainer flew from Houston, Texas to pay her respects in Maryland.

“To me the Congressman represented what politics used to mean — respect, dignity — and I wanted to show my respect to the family,” Mainer said. “Let them know I respected the work that he’s done in Congress, so that’s why I’m here.”

Cummings died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health problems. A son of sharecroppers, he became a lawyer and elected official.

He represented a congressional district that includes his hometown of Baltimore since 1996 and most recently led one of the U.S. House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pain. Passion. Purpose. Over the next few days, the staff of Congressman Elijah E. Cummings will use this account to reflect upon his life and legacy. May he rest in peace.

-Staff https://t.co/tlvUaLTYzW — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) October 24, 2019

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol.

The viewing began at 8 a.m. The funeral will begin at 10 a.m.

WJZ will have live coverage of the funeral. You can watch it live here.

