GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested and charged 24-year-old Larry Mereal Witcher, Jr. for possession of a loaded handgun in Glen Burnie Thursday evening.
Police were called to an occupied suspicious vehicle on Gentle Breeze Court and allegedly saw suspected drugs in the vehicle on October 24 at 7:30 p.m., according to police.
After the driver of the vehicle was detained a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun, 15 loose rounds of 9mm ammunition, a plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of suspected marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Witcher, of the 7900 block of Gentle Breeze Court, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle and possession of a handgun in a vehicle.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.