LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are in search of a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a woman in Laurel on Thursday night.
Officers responded for a robbery of a citizen in the 3400 block of Whispering Hills Place on October 24 at 11:40 p.m, according to police.
The woman said she was approached by a man who pointed a handgun at her and demanded her property.
When the victim complied, the suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Officers searched the area but did not find any suspects.
The suspect was described as a 20-year-old male wearing light-colored clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
