WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Finksburg convenience store in Carroll County in August.
Daniel Merrigan, 29, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault and theft.
The preliminary investigation found Merrigan entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.
After receiving the money Merrigan reportedly fled on foot behind the store.
Several members of the public were able to identify the suspect, who was arrested and indicted by the Carroll County Grand Jury Friday.
