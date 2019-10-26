  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mayor held the city’s annual fall cleanup Saturday morning.

It’s a bi-annual event where volunteers, residents and organizations clean up Baltimore neighborhoods.

The mayor began Saturday’s clean up at Harlem Park.

The Spring and Fall cleanups began back in 2000 and continue yearly.

