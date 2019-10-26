BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mayor held the city’s annual fall cleanup Saturday morning.
It’s a bi-annual event where volunteers, residents and organizations clean up Baltimore neighborhoods.
The mayor began Saturday’s clean up at Harlem Park.
The Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup is a Baltimore tradition! The Spring and Fall cleanups began back in 2000 and are still going strong. If you are an organization participating in the Mayor’s Cleanup Cup don’t forget to send in your photos and tally forms by Oct. 29th. pic.twitter.com/fy1BPJlO8A
— Baltimore City Hall (@BaltCityHall) October 26, 2019
The Spring and Fall cleanups began back in 2000 and continue yearly.
We are off to a great start at Harlem Park. The annual Fall Cleanup is a Baltimore tradition. We began the Spring & Fall cleanups back in 2000 and we are still going strong. Thank you to all the organizations, volunteers & residents who will be cleaning their neighborhoods today. pic.twitter.com/ZfVFLieNez
— Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) October 26, 2019
