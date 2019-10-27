Comments
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night after an argument left a man shot.
Police said around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived they found a 31 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his left hand.
According to police, the victim stated the shooting happened on the 500 block of East 26th Street.
The victim had gotten into an argument, which escalated and the victim was shot.
Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.