CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people and two dogs are displaced after a house fire in Crownsville early Sunday morning.
At around 8:40 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Fire Department got multiple calls for a house on fire in the 700 block of Oser Dr. in the Arden community of Crownsville.
The first units that arrived found the back of the split foyer on fire and the owner of the home was outside with his two dogs.
61 firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire, and it took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a medical issue during the fire.
Two adults and two dogs have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
