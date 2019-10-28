BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have located a four-year-old boy who was missing after a woman told them her son had been abducted by his father.

He has been located safe and unharmed in Virginia.

The AMBER Alert for Diland Cruz-Hernandez issued for the Baltimore Police Department has been cancelled. The child has been located unharmed in Virginia. — MD State Police (@MDSP) October 28, 2019

At around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Broening Highway for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they talked to the woman who said she had just been assaulted by her child’s father.

The suspect then stole her phone and left the location with their four-year-old, the mother claimed.

Officers are now searching for 36-year-old Adonis Cruz-Reyes and four-year-old Diland Cruz-Hernandez.



Credit: Missing Kids

They were last seen in a dark-colored 1999 Jeep Cherokee with a Virginia tag of KEILA5.

Officers believe Cruz-Reyes was involved in a hit and run crash a short time later at the intersection of Washington and Fleet Street.



He then left the scene before police arrived. Cruz-Reyes is wanted for robbery, assault, violating a protective order, and traffic charges related to the hit and run crash.

A photo of Diland Cruz-Reyes is not available at this time. A likeness photo of the Jeep is below.