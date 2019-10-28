BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County has announced a grant to support cold case sexual assault investigations in the county, as well as strengthen current and future investigations.
This comes after the Baltimore County Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force released a report recently to make improvements in several areas of sexual assault investigations.
The $300,000 grant comes from the Hackerman Foundation. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the grant will provide critical support for investigators.
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said once the funding is approved, the Baltimore County Police Department will be given resources to implement the task force’s recommendations.
“Our victims deserve a complete and thorough investigation in every case,” Chief Hyatt said. “This funding will support this initiative,”
The grant funding will support testing of GBMC slides, apply modern DNA analysis procedures on cases, funding to test SAFE kits from before April 30, 2018, staffing and training and added technology and other department equipment.
The grant will go before the Baltimore County Council on November 4.
