BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are on the scene Monday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 at Security Boulevard for a barricade situation.

Negotiators have been called to the location, police said.

The ramps to both the Inner Loop and Outer Loop are closed as of 5 p.m.

Maryland State Police said the incident is at the Park and Ride lot at Security Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted in the area.

