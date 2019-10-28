BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are on the scene Monday evening on eastbound Interstate 70 at Security Boulevard for a barricade situation.
Negotiators have been called to the location, police said.
Officers are on the scene of a barricade in the 1100 block of Cooks Lane (Interstate 70 park and ride.) Negotiators have been called to the location. Expect traffic delays in the area.
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 28, 2019
The ramps to both the Inner Loop and Outer Loop are closed as of 5 p.m.
Maryland State Police said the incident is at the Park and Ride lot at Security Boulevard.
@MDSP assisting with ramp closures due to incident at Park & Ride on I-70 & Security Blvd. Ramp from E/B I-70 to Inner Loop I-695 and E/B I-70 to Park & Ride CLOSED: https://t.co/TjohA6Z0Of
— MD State Police (@MDSP) October 28, 2019
Traffic is being diverted in the area.
I 70E traffic near Security Blvd is being diverted because of police activity in area. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Xtd0UidYAy
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 28, 2019
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.