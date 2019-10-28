  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Breaking News, Fire, House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire broke out early Monday morning in a rowhome in North Baltimore.

The fire started in the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue around 1 a.m.

The homeowner told WJZ they smelled smoke and called 911. By the time they saw the fire, the front room was engulfed in flames. Neighbors on both sides were also evacuated.

No injuries were reported, but the homeowners were checked out by EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story,

Comments