Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire broke out early Monday morning in a rowhome in North Baltimore.
The fire started in the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue around 1 a.m.
The homeowner told WJZ they smelled smoke and called 911. By the time they saw the fire, the front room was engulfed in flames. Neighbors on both sides were also evacuated.
No injuries were reported, but the homeowners were checked out by EMS.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Stay with WJZ for more on this developing story,
You must log in to post a comment.