BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This is no ordinary jack-o-lantern!

One Ravens fan went all out ahead of Halloween, carving Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into a pumpkin.

The artist, who goes by @EraserBud on Twitter, said he used Photoshop to make a black-and-white stencil of Jackson, then traced it onto the pumpkin.

In total, he said it took around six hours to carve.

