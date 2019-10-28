Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This is no ordinary jack-o-lantern!
One Ravens fan went all out ahead of Halloween, carving Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into a pumpkin.
My @Ravens pumpkin, this year featuring Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8. #HappyHalloween #Ravens #RavensPumpkin 🎃😈🎃😈🎃@BmoreBeatdown @RussellStReport @PurpleReignShow @ryanmink @sgellison @GerrySandusky @FilmstudyRavens @UKRavens @brand_crawford pic.twitter.com/QWxQUDoudA
— Josh (@EraserBud) October 28, 2019
The artist, who goes by @EraserBud on Twitter, said he used Photoshop to make a black-and-white stencil of Jackson, then traced it onto the pumpkin.
In total, he said it took around six hours to carve.
