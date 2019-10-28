Comments
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A man has been injured in a golf cart crash at a nudist resort in Maryland.
Anne Arundel County Fire said Erik Kornmeyer said that the man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a trauma center in Baltimore. He says the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
He says the man crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon, causing the cart to overturn.
The man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.
Kornmeyer says the man then called 911 from a building at the Maryland Health Society, where he was either visiting or staying.
