DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A man has been injured in a golf cart crash at a nudist resort in Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Fire said Erik Kornmeyer said that the man suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a trauma center in Baltimore. He says the injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

He says the man crashed into a tree Saturday afternoon, causing the cart to overturn.

The man wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time.

Kornmeyer says the man then called 911 from a building at the Maryland Health Society, where he was either visiting or staying.

