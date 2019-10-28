BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens running back Mark Ingram got a bit of a surprise during the bye week — the arrival of his fourth child.
Ingram and his wife, Chelsea Peltin-Brown welcomed baby girl Mayla Sunday morning — 1,000 miles from home.
The couple actually took a trip to Alabama to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 Alabama National Championship team when the little lady made her appearance.
“This morning our sweet girl Mayla decided to make her GRAND entrance while we were down in Alabama for the 10-year anniversary celebration of the ‘09 National Championship team with daddy,” Peltin-Brown wrote in an Instagram post.
This morning our sweet girl Mayla decided to make her GRAND entrance while we were down in Alabama for the 10 year anniversary celebration of the ‘09 National Championship team with daddy. Almost a 1,000 miles away from where we were supposed to give birth, our little “Bama Belle” had a little celebration planned of her own as she entered the world in a city that is special in so many ways. Thank you to @fair.photography for capturing these priceless moments with just a 2 hr notice and my awesome husband for finding a photographer in the middle of the night when we realized she was coming whether we were prepared or not. She is so loved and we couldn’t be happier ♥️🐘
“Almost a 1,000 miles away from where we were supposed to give birth, our little “Bama Belle” had a little celebration planned of her own as she entered the world in a city that is special in so many ways,” she added.
