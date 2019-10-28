



The Maryland Department of Agriculture issued a spotted lanternfly quarantine Monday in Cecil and Harford counties.

The quarantine is effective immediately and will restrict the movement of regulated articles within the quarantine zone that could contain the spotted lanternflies at any stage of life — egg masses, nymphs, and adults.

The articles include landscaping, remodeling. construction waste, packing materials — like wood boxes and crates — plants and plant parts, vehicles and other outdoor items. Any businesses, government agencies or municipalities that require movements of the regulated items within or from the quarantine zone must have a permit.

A permit can be obtained by taking a free online training course through PennState Extension. Upon completion of the course and an online exam, individuals will receive a permit.

All spotted lanternfly permits for Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware are transferable and valid throughout the region — meaning a permit from any of these states can be used in Maryland.

These two counties have established populations of spotted lanternflies. Those living in the counties are asked to be vigilant and help contain the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

The spotted lanternfly could be a major threat to the state’s agriculture as it feeds on over 70 different types of plants and crops, including grapes, hops, apples, peaches, oak, pine and other plants.

If you suspect you have found a spotted lanternfly, snap a picture of it, collect it, put it in a plastic bag, freeze it, and report it to the Maryland Department of Agriculture at DontBug.MD@maryland.gov. Dead samples from any life stage can be sent to the Maryland Department of Agriculture Plant Protection and Weed Management Program at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401.