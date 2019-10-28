



The World Series heads back to Houston for Game 6 with the Astros leading the Nationals 3-2 and looking to clinch the title in front of their home fans. Yet judging by the way this series has gone, the Houston faithful shouldn’t put too much stock in having home-field advantage.

If the ‘Stros were to win in Game 6 on Tuesday night, that would be a series first as the road team has taken the win in every game thus far. Not exactly a fun experience for the fans in Houston or D.C., who have, on average, shelled out more than $1,000 per ticket to watch their clubs.

According to data from Vivid Seats, the average amount spend on a ticket across all five games of the series so far is $1,038. For Games 1 & 2 in Houston, the average cost of a ticket sold was $834 and $870 respectively. For Games 3-5 in D.C., where fans flocked to the ballpark in anticipation of the first World Series games in the District since the 1930s, the average cost of a ticket sold was $1,219 for Game 3, $1,314 for Game 4 and $953 for Game 5.

The possibility of clinching in front of their home fans was there for the Nationals after they took the first two games in Houston. Instead, the Astros have responded with three straight victories in which they have held the Nats to just three runs.

With the series returning to Houston, it’s now Astros fans hoping to see their team clinch. The prices, so far, have gone up accordingly with the average cost of a ticket sold sitting at $1,238 as of this writing. As a fan, being in attendance for a World Series game is a once in a lifetime (for most) experience. So, whether the team wins or loses likely won’t detract from memories of the game. But, a victory, elusive so far in this year’s Fall Classic, would certainly gild those flashes of brilliance in a little rosier hue.

With Game 6 set for an 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time start on Tuesday, we’ll see if the Astros can provide just that, or if the home fans will once again leave feeling disappointed with significantly lighter pockets.