ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects who they say burglarized Fiesta Mexicana and attempted to burglarize Pastore’s restaurants in Rosedale.
Police say that it happened in the 8400 block of Philadelphia Road in the early morning hours.
One suspect shattered the door to Fiesta Mexicana and stole cash from the restaurant. The same suspect then, unsuccessfully, attempted to enter Pastore’s. He did, however, do damage to the front door in his attempt.
Detectives recovered surveillance video that shows the three suspects driving in a red minivan just before 6 a.m.
Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately.
