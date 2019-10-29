  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI, BWI Airport, BWI Snow Team, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We don’t want to think about it, but winter is on its way.

BWI Airport is getting ready for the worst of it. The “snow team” showed off all the equipment it uses.

Their tools work to keep flights moving in and out of the airport, even with bad weather.

Part of the “snow team” fleet includes snow plows, brooms, melters and chemical trucks.

Comments