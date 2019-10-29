Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We don’t want to think about it, but winter is on its way.
BWI Airport is getting ready for the worst of it. The “snow team” showed off all the equipment it uses.
Their tools work to keep flights moving in and out of the airport, even with bad weather.
We hosted our annual Snow Parade earlier today. The event allows our Snow Team to show off the many pieces of heavy equipment used during winter operations. Snow plows, brooms, blowers, melters and chemical trucks are part of our fleet. #MDwx #MDOTdelivers #winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/Ks3LVairUJ
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 29, 2019
Part of the “snow team” fleet includes snow plows, brooms, melters and chemical trucks.
