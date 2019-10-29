BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s almost time for Baltimore to light up brighter than we’ve ever seen before.

Light City is just days away when some of the most creative local artists get to show off their work.

WJZ is proud to be a sponsor for the third year.

This weekend, you’ll see up to 20 Baltimore neighborhoods, including the Inner Harbor, light up the sky for Light City.

The fourth year of the extravaganza expects to draw a much larger crowd because this year they’re combining the Book Festival with Light City for the very first time.

“Two marquee events becoming one. We have over 200 authors on 10 literary stages, 45 musical concerts and performances, 19 amazing works of light art,” Festivals Director Kathy Hornig said.

D. Watkins is one of those authors, hailing from east Baltimore. A lecturer at the University of Baltimore, his book titled, The Cook Up, is a New York Times Bestseller. It’s his connection to the city which drives him.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t think my story was relevant,” Watkins said. “Now it’s meant so much to so many people in different parts of the country, but more importantly, to people here. It resonates and it connects.”

Barbara Bourland’s book, Fake Like Me, is one of the top hardbacks of the year, hitting stores in June. Light City is exciting for her with every moment.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” she said. “It’s so nice to speak with readers and to communicate with them and to have a chance especially to speak to an artist about the things I was trying to write about in Fake Like Me.”

Over 10 days, cultural creators from our city will join artists and authors from across the world to illuminate Baltimore as they see it.