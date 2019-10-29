



Salisbury police have charged 25-year-old Jonathan Kelechi Mbagwu for two separate attempted rape and assault incidents that allegedly occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 200 block of Milford Street for report of an attempted rape where they were flagged down by witnesses who pointed officers’ attention towards a man running from the area on October 27 at 2:56 a.m.

Officers chased the man on foot who refused to stop, but when officers later detained Mbagwu and interviewed, and learned he was involved in two separate incidents.

Officers and detectives, regarding the first report, met with a 21-year-old woman who said she was walking southbound on S. Salisbury Blvd. when Mbagwu approached her, placed his hand in her back pocket and began talking to her.

The victim said she did not know Mbagwu, and she stopped walking with him and stayed in a well-lit area for her own safety.

When Mbagwu walked off and was out of sight, the victim continued to walk in the area of S. Salisbury Blvd. and Canal Park Dr. where she again observed Mbagwu quickly approaching her.

The victim ran towards S. Salisbury Blvd. and was tackled by Mbagwu in the median of S. Salisbury Blvd. near Canal Park Dr., when she believed he was attempting to sexually assault her.

A witness stopped to assist the victim, causing Mbagwu to run from the assault towards Canal Park Dr.

The second report involved an 18-year-old woman victim walking with two 18-year-old women in the area of Canal Park Dr. and

Honeysuckle Dr. shortly after the first report happened.

Mbagwu was reported walking and talking to the women in the area of Milford St. where he took personal property from one of the women and wouldn’t give it back.

He then allegedly slapped one of the women on the butt, grabbed her from behind, began to grope her outside of her clothing, as the other women then immediately began to call 911 urging Mbagwu to start walking away.

He was transported to the Salisbury Police Department and later released to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Mbagwu is charged with first degree attempted rape, second degree attempted rape, third degree sex offense, two counts of fourth degree sex offense, first degree assault, two counts second degree assault, failure to obey and disorderly conduct.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan