BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Western High School is the oldest all-girls public school in the country.
This year, they’re celebrating their 175th anniversary.
Since 1844, Western High School has been providing young women in Baltimore a world-class education.
Michelle White is the principal of Western. She’s also a proud graduate.
“It builds a girl’s esteem, gives her confidence, helps her know that she can make contributions to the world that are equal to her male counterparts,” White said.
Graduates of Western High School include actresses, activists, and politicians- like Senator Jill Carter.
“I think that the confidence that I needed to navigate in my professional life, both as an attorney, and State Senator, a legislator was instilled in me, in large part, here at western high school,” Carter said.
Over the years, Western has operated out of seven different locations. While the buildings and shoes walking the hallways have changed, the top-notch education has not.
Mabec Ibayn is a senior at Western High School. When she graduates, she will have multiple college classes completed.
“I have two AP classes here and in the afternoon I would take four or five classes at BCCC,” Ibayn said.
It’s that dedication to the academics that has led to 98 percent of Western students being accepted to college, earning over $11 million in scholarships.
“The academically rigorous environment as well as the sisterhood, and care, makes Western a really special place,” White said.
