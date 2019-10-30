ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin to determine whether a man who has pleaded guilty to killing five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally insane at the time of the shooting.
Prosecutors and attorneys for Jarrod Ramos are set to start asking potential jurors questions to seat a jury Wednesday.
Ramos pleaded guilty Monday to all 23 counts, before the first phase of his trial took place.
The charges include first-degree murder of John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen.
Ramos is maintaining his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.
A judge said last week that a report from the state health department has found Ramos to be legally sane. But Ramos’ lawyers say experts on the defense team have reached a different conclusion.
