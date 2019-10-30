Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will take on the undefeated, defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in primetime Sunday.
That means Tom Brady will be in town to square off against Lamar Jackson for the first time ever.
"Tom Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/tOmTZOCySN
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019
In a press conference Wednesday, Jackson called Brady the GOAT of all GOATs.
“Tom Brady definitely the one at the top,” Jackson said. “He’s definitely the GOAT.”
Brady now has six Super Bowl rings after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in last year’s Super Bowl.
