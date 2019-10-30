HOUSTON (AP) — Nationals manager Dave Martinez says Game 7 starting pitcher Max Scherzer has told him that he feels great and is ready to go.
“He’s going to go, he’s going to pitch,” Martinez said before the deciding game Wednesday night. “We’ll see how far he will take us.”
Scherzer, the Game 1 winner, wasn’t able to make his scheduled start in Game 5 on Sunday night because of an irritated nerve near his neck. The three-time Cy Young winner had an injection that night and threw on flat ground before Game 6. He was later seen throwing in the bullpen during that game Tuesday night.
Martinez wasn’t sure Scherzer would be able to pitch again in this World Series after he couldn’t move Sunday. The manager even scrunched his shoulders and grimaced while trying to imitate how the pitcher looked before the shot.
Scherzer will be throwing to catcher Yan Gomes instead of Kurt Suzuki, who was initially in the starting lineup for Game 7 after missing the last three games with a hip flexor strain.
The manager says Suzuki is still available to come off the bench and play, either as a hitter or catcher.
