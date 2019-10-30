



The Baltimore Book Festival And Light City is partnering up with the Enoch Pratt libraries to feature 19 Neighborhood Lights events, giving Baltimoreans 10 days to experience the brightness of Light City around the city.

Neighborhood Lights will feature a variety of entertaining activities during Brilliant Baltimore including book readings, drone workshops, silent discos, and neighborhood light displays on Nov. 1 through Nov. 10.

Here’s a list of some of the events Baltimoreans can take part in for Neighborhood Lights:

Located at 1021 S Linwood Ave, guests can enjoy food, lights, music, and interactive family fun.

The event will be held on November 9 from 5:30 p.m to 10 p.m.

Located at 300 E Patapsco Ave, guests can take part in a drone-making workshop, fly a drone, check out a fire engine, dance at a silent disco and hear a book reading from Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor.

The event will be held on November 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 400 Cathedral Street, guests can enjoy a silent disco, fly a drone, a book reading by Barbara Carroll Roberts and audience Q&A.

The event will be held on November 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 3023 Garrison Boulevard, guests can enjoy yarn art demonstrations with glow-in-the-dark beads, a silent disco, check out a fire engine and fly a drone.

The event will be held on November 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 3801 Erdman Avenue, guests can enjoy a night full of dancing at the silent disco, fly a drone and check out a fire engine.

The event will be held on November 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 1301 Orleans Street, guests can enjoy a silent disco, a drone-making workshop and a presentation by the author of The Mindfulness Room, Amanda Lynch.

The event will be held on November 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 3601 Eastern Avenue, guests can take part in a silent disco, drone flying, and a meet and greet with the author of T-Bone the Drone, Shanda McCloskey.

The event will be held on November 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at 3203 West North Avenue, guests can check out a fire engine, fly a drone and dance at a silent disco.

The event will be held on November 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan