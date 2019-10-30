BREAKINGPolice-Involved Shooting Reported At Rite Aid In North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Book Festival And Light City is partnering up with the Enoch Pratt libraries to feature 19 Neighborhood Lights events, giving Baltimoreans 10 days to experience the brightness of Light City around the city.

Neighborhood Lights will feature a variety of entertaining activities during Brilliant Baltimore including book readings, drone workshops, silent discos, and neighborhood light displays on Nov. 1 through Nov. 10.

Here’s a list of some of the events Baltimoreans can take part in for Neighborhood Lights:

Light Night Canton

Located at 1021 S Linwood Ave, guests can enjoy food, lights, music, and interactive family fun.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 9 from 5:30 p.m to 10 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Brooklyn Branch

Located at 300 E Patapsco Ave, guests can take part in a drone-making workshop, fly a drone, check out a fire engine, dance at a silent disco and hear a book reading from Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Central Library

Located at 400 Cathedral Street, guests can enjoy a silent disco, fly a drone, a book reading by Barbara Carroll Roberts and audience Q&A.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Forest Park Branch

Located at 3023 Garrison Boulevard, guests can enjoy yarn art demonstrations with glow-in-the-dark beads, a silent disco, check out a fire engine and fly a drone.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Herring Run Branch

Located at 3801 Erdman Avenue, guests can enjoy a night full of dancing at the silent disco, fly a drone and check out a fire engine.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Orleans Branch

Located at 1301 Orleans Street, guests can enjoy a silent disco, a drone-making workshop and a presentation by the author of The Mindfulness Room, Amanda Lynch.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Southeast Anchor Library

Located at 3601 Eastern Avenue, guests can take part in a silent disco, drone flying, and a meet and greet with the author of T-Bone the Drone, Shanda McCloskey.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Neighborhood Lights at Walbrook Branch

Located at 3203 West North Avenue, guests can check out a fire engine, fly a drone and dance at a silent disco.

(Photo Credit: Brilliant Baltimore)

The event will be held on November 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the event, click the link above.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

