BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for the two suspects who broke into a popular restaurant in Mount Washington.

They released surveillance video of the two men who broke into Pepe’s in Mount Washington.

The incident happened Friday, Oct. 4.

Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

The burglars caused significant damage to the cash registers trying to break into them.

They eventually fled south on Falls Road with an entire register in a white Sedan.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police.

