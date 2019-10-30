Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for the two suspects who broke into a popular restaurant in Mount Washington.
They released surveillance video of the two men who broke into Pepe’s in Mount Washington.
The incident happened Friday, Oct. 4.
The burglars caused significant damage to the cash registers trying to break into them.
They eventually fled south on Falls Road with an entire register in a white Sedan.
Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police.
