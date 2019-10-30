BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting at a Rite Aid in North Baltimore.
The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of York Road near the city-county line.
#breaking Signal 13 called at the #RiteAid at the City/County line on York Rd. Reports of someone being shot. #BPD PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/ve92w24kmH
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 30, 2019
WJZ’s Mike Schuh reports the entire parking lot is closed down and both shoppers and the media were pushed back from the store as police investigate.
#Breaking Whole parking lot now taken over, shoppers & media pushed back in apparent police involved #shooting at the #RiteAid at 6300 York & Gittings. pic.twitter.com/Zr93tWSufV
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 30, 2019
One suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
#Breaking The #BPD Comissioner is now on the scene of the police involved shooting. 1 suspect shot, transported. 6300 York #RiteAid pic.twitter.com/i2XSA0RNVl
— Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) October 30, 2019
