Police-Involved Shooting Reported At Rite Aid In North Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting at a Rite Aid in North Baltimore.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of York Road near the city-county line.

WJZ’s Mike Schuh reports the entire parking lot is closed down and both shoppers and the media were pushed back from the store as police investigate.

One suspect was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A WJZ is on the scene and will report new information as it comes in.

Stay with WJZ on this breaking news story.

