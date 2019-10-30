GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County methamphetamine dealer was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for two drive-by shootings and distributing drugs.

Josue Balbino Ruiz-Reyes, 25, of Adelphi, Maryland, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and to possess methamphetamines and for using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense.

According to his guilty plea, from about 2016 through November 21, 2018, Ruiz-Reyes conspired with others, including Individual 1, to distribute methamphetamine.

During that time, Ruiz-Reyes distributed crystal methamphetamine to individuals in and around Maryland in exchange for cash, services, or items of value.

In October or November 2018, Ruiz-Reyes paid Individual 1 approximately $500 in cash for future delivery of methamphetamine. Despite repeated requests from Ruiz-Reyes, Individual 1 failed to deliver the methamphetamine or repay the money.

On November 15 or early November 16, 2018, Ruiz-Reyes drove a silver-colored vehicle to a house on Twig Road in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he knew Individual 1 often stayed with Individual 2.

Ruiz-Reyes repeatedly fired a 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the Twig Road House in retaliation for Individual 1’s failure to pay the drug debt, and to induce Individuals 1 and 2 to repay the drug debt.

Later that evening Ruiz-Reyes returned to the house in his silver vehicle and again discharged his weapon at the house over the drug debt owed to him by Individual 1.

Ruiz-Reyes also sent threatening messages over social media to Individual 2 regarding the drug debt.

On November 21, 2018, Ruiz-Reyes was arrested in Hanover, Maryland, as he returned to his car in the parking lot of a casino/hotel.

Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered the 9mm semi-automatic pistol used in the shooting, as well as spent shell casings from the exterior windshield and floorboard of the car; 20 small bags of crystal methamphetamine, weighing a total of 19.02 grams; a digital scale; empty clear plastic bags; two glass pipes; a knife; and a ski mask.