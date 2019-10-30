BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be a Harry Potter fan, but he still felt pretty cool dressed up as the Boy Who Lived at a Halloween party this month.
“I felt like I was back at the wizard’s place,” Jackson said, referencing Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Even though he dressed up, he said he wouldn’t say he’s a Potterhead.
“I watched a few movies, but it’s pretty long. I get sleepy. I get sleepy, I’ll be watching it for a good hour then I just doze. Then Harry Potter start watching me,” He said laughing.
"Then Harry Potter starts watching me" 🤣🤣@Lj_era8 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/2xS4kxfixT
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2019
But fan or not, Jackson might want to “Accio” some magical powers of his own as the 5-2 Ravens take on the 8-0 New England Patriots this Sunday at 8:20 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.