BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one man in east Baltimore.
It happened around 10 Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Milton Avenue.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man with a gun shot wound in the chest.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Due to the seriousness of the victim’s condition, homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
