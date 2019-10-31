BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two early Halloween shootings in northwest Baltimore shortly after midnight.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of Liberty Heights for a report of a shooting at around 12:50 a.m.
Once there, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.
Five minutes later, a patrol sergeant was flagged down while traveling in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, by a citizen, who reported there had been a shooting in the block.
When the sergeant approached, they learned the victim had already been taken to an area hospital.
Officers went to the hospital where they found a 24-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim is currently in critical condition.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police responded to another report of a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Poplar Grove Street.
When they arrived, they located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police learned the victim was involved in a dispute in the 2900 block of Westwood when he was shot.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.