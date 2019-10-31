BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two early Halloween shootings in northwest Baltimore shortly after midnight.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Liberty Heights for a report of a shooting at around 12:50 a.m.

Once there, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Five minutes later, a patrol sergeant was flagged down while traveling in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road, by a citizen, who reported there had been a shooting in the block.

When the sergeant approached, they learned the victim had already been taken to an area hospital.

Officers went to the hospital where they found a 24-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Police responded to another report of a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Poplar Grove Street.

When they arrived, they located a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police learned the victim was involved in a dispute in the 2900 block of Westwood when he was shot.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.