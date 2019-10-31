BALTIMORE/HOWARD COUNTIES (WJZ) — Crews across Maryland worked to assist motorists from their vehicles Thursday after heavy rain came through the region.
The Baltimore County Fire Department said that it was working multiple incidents involving vehicles stranded in floodwaters.
#BCoFD is working multiple incidents involving vehicles stranded in flood waters. Please do not drive through any standing water. #TurnAroundDontDrown. ^TR pic.twitter.com/8YD1ZA6FM6
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 1, 2019
A car was seen stranded in high water in Baltimore County.
The Howard County Fire Department said that it was also assisting motorists for vehicles in water.
Avoid the Area: @HCDFRS crews are assisting motorist for vehicles in water around @MallinColumbia | no active rescues at this time
— Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) November 1, 2019
Crews took the time to remind motorists to turn around in areas of high standing water.
