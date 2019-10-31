WJZ WEATHERSevere Weather Moving Through Parts Of Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, Howard County Fire Department, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE/HOWARD COUNTIES (WJZ) — Crews across Maryland worked to assist motorists from their vehicles Thursday after heavy rain came through the region.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said that it was working multiple incidents involving vehicles stranded in floodwaters.

A car was seen stranded in high water in Baltimore County.

The Howard County Fire Department said that it was also assisting motorists for vehicles in water.

Crews took the time to remind motorists to turn around in areas of high standing water.

Comments