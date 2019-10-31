WJZ WEATHERSevere Weather Possible For Much Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flu season is here, and while most people try to avoid getting sick, some have volunteered to get paid to get the virus.

A number of participants are taking part in a nationwide study happening at four research units, including the University of Maryland.

For just over $3,000, 80 participants will be infected with the virus and have their symptoms monitored.

Scientists are trying to better understand how the flu virus works and how to control it.

