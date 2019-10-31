GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
The victim, Andre Lee Garrett, 39, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center where he later died.
Investigators say a witness saw Garrett speaking to a man outside of a building just before the gunfire. Police are now trying to get in touch with the last person to see Garrett alive.
“We believe he may have just been on a break outside at the rear of the building,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limanski said.
Investigators say that this case may have been a targeted incident.
“It’s very unusual for this to happen mid-afternoon, so it does appear to be targeted,” Limanski said. “The suspect may have had prior knowledge of this individual or they may have known each other prior to this encounter.”
Anne Arundel County Police say that the suspect is described as an African American male about 5’6″ and wearing a dark T-shirt and hat.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call police immediately.
