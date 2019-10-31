



The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-196 Thursday to approve a resolution laying out the ground rules for the next phase of the impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Maryland’s representatives voted along party lines, with the lone Republican Rep. Andy Harris voting nay and all six Democrats voting aye.

Here’s the vote breakdown:

AYE

Dutch Ruppersberger (D)

John Sarbanes (D)

Anthony Brown (D)

Steny Hoyer (D)

David Trone (D)

Jamie Raskin (D)

NAY

Andy Harris (R)

In response to the vote, Harris called the process a “sham.”

“I am certainly not voting to justify the continuation of Soviet-style secret hearings orchestrated behind closed doors to impeach the President,” he said in a statement. “This is a sham – a fig leaf that fails to cover up an illegitimate hyper-partisan inquiry.”

Ruppersburger, meanwhile, issued a statement saying the vote “should eliminate any justification by the President and his Administration to withhold key documents, prevent witnesses from cooperating and defy subpoenas.”

“For weeks, my Republican colleagues have complained about transparency and process, baselessly suggesting that the inquiry is invalid because there has been no vote to begin one and disingenuously claiming that they have been shut out of hearings,” Ruppersberger said. “This vote removes all doubt about our commitment to an investigation that is fair and as open as possible. I am pleased that the American public will hear directly from witnesses in an open setting.”

On Twitter, Sarbanes outlined why he voted in support of the measure.

“Democrats are going to hold the President accountable to the American people – because no one is above the law. That’s what this impeachment investigation is about,” he wrote.

