Filed Under:Baltimore News, Halloween, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s supposed to rain on Halloween night.

WJZ’s weather team says the best time to trick-or-treat outdoors will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The strongest storms will be from 7-9 p.m.

But, if you don’t want to take a chance on trick-or-treating outdoors, here are some places where you can trick-or-treat indoors:

Trick or Treat at Arundel Mills will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It’ll be a Happy Malloween at Eastpoint Mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cross Street Market in Federal Hill is also hosting a trick or treat starting at 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Marketplace is hosting an all-ages Spooky Blast party starting at 5 p.m.  There will be trivia, a costume contest and dancing.

Here are some other area events that allow you to take a break inside if it starts pouring:

Old Ellicott City will host a Trick or Treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fell’s Point Trick-or-Treat starts at 3 p.m. rain or shine. So you might get a little rained on, but you can take a break inside the shops and restaurants if it starts to pour.

Hampden HalloweenFest 2019 starts at 5 p.m. tonight. Trick-or-treating will run from 5-6 p.m. The costume contest will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in front of Ma Petite Shoe.

The Southeast Community Development Corp. is hosting the Highlandtown Trick-or-Treating on Main Street tonight at Filippo’s Pizzeria at 418 S. Conkling Street. Start at Filippo’s at 3 p.m. and then head out to grab candy from shops. They’ll have $1 slices of pizza, candy, free photobooth and a tote for the kids.

McHenry Row is also hosting a Halloween Block party starting at 6 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, food and drink specials, donut decorating and live music.

If you want to have some fun and brave the weather, you can Trick-or-Treat at the Haunted Castle of Green Alley at 1 North Curley Street in Patterson Park.

Diamondback Beer is hosting a Halloween Movie Night. At 6:30 p.m. they will air Hocus Pocus and then at 8:15 p.m. it’ll be Halloween.

And if you’re looking for some fun for pets — Howl is hosting a trick-or-treat Thursday.

