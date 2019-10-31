



It’s supposed to rain on Halloween night.

WJZ’s weather team says the best time to trick-or-treat outdoors will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The strongest storms will be from 7-9 p.m.

#mdwx The forecast for"trick or treating" is a bit iffy. Use the radar on the WJZ mobile weather app to see how much rain is falling, or where showers may be in relation to your neighborhood, pic.twitter.com/FRsgZ0OOg6 — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) October 31, 2019

#Halloween is serving up more tricks than treats in the weather department! Most of #Maryland is under an enhanced risk for severe storms. This is something to take seriously. Get your trick or treating in early as the window for the strongest storms is around 7-9 tonight. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/dXdFvxJQM8 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 31, 2019

But, if you don’t want to take a chance on trick-or-treating outdoors, here are some places where you can trick-or-treat indoors:

Trick or Treat at Arundel Mills will go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It’ll be a Happy Malloween at Eastpoint Mall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Cross Street Market in Federal Hill is also hosting a trick or treat starting at 3 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Marketplace is hosting an all-ages Spooky Blast party starting at 5 p.m. There will be trivia, a costume contest and dancing.

Here are some other area events that allow you to take a break inside if it starts pouring:

Old Ellicott City will host a Trick or Treat on Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m.

Fell’s Point Trick-or-Treat starts at 3 p.m. rain or shine. So you might get a little rained on, but you can take a break inside the shops and restaurants if it starts to pour.

Hampden HalloweenFest 2019 starts at 5 p.m. tonight. Trick-or-treating will run from 5-6 p.m. The costume contest will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in front of Ma Petite Shoe.

The Southeast Community Development Corp. is hosting the Highlandtown Trick-or-Treating on Main Street tonight at Filippo’s Pizzeria at 418 S. Conkling Street. Start at Filippo’s at 3 p.m. and then head out to grab candy from shops. They’ll have $1 slices of pizza, candy, free photobooth and a tote for the kids.

McHenry Row is also hosting a Halloween Block party starting at 6 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating, food and drink specials, donut decorating and live music.

If you want to have some fun and brave the weather, you can Trick-or-Treat at the Haunted Castle of Green Alley at 1 North Curley Street in Patterson Park.

Diamondback Beer is hosting a Halloween Movie Night. At 6:30 p.m. they will air Hocus Pocus and then at 8:15 p.m. it’ll be Halloween.

And if you’re looking for some fun for pets — Howl is hosting a trick-or-treat Thursday.