BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Del. Talmadge Branch is entering the race for Elijah Cummings’ congressional seat, he confirmed to WJZ early Thursday.
The Democrat, first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1994, and has served in the House since 1995.
He represents the 45th legislative district and is the majority whip of the House.
The state delegate said he decided it was time after talking with his committee.
He has not filed officially yet, but is planning to “very soon,”
This story is developing.
