(CBS News) — Last month, Nationals manager Davey Martinez had heart surgery after feeling tightness in his chest during a game. On Wednesday night in Houston, after the Nats won their first World Series in franchise history, he told his team the victory was the best medicine.
A night before, when Martinez was having an animated conversation with umpires that led to his ejection in Game 6, he heard a fan screaming at him from above the dugout.
“Davey, your heart. Remember your heart,” the manager recalled with a laugh before Game 7.
Martinez said one of his doctors checked on him in the training room after he got ejected and asked him if he was OK. “I just asked him, ‘Do I look OK?’ Yeah,” Martinez said. “So yeah, they were all worried.”
