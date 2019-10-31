  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davey Martinez, Health, Washington Nationals, World Series


(CBS News) — Last month, Nationals manager Davey Martinez had heart surgery after feeling tightness in his chest during a game. On Wednesday night in Houston, after the Nats won their first World Series in franchise history, he told his team the victory was the best medicine.

A night before, when Martinez was having an animated conversation with umpires that led to his ejection in Game 6, he heard a fan screaming at him from above the dugout.

Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals argues as he is ejected by the umpire and is held back by Chip Hale #12 against the Houston Astros after the top of the seventh inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“Davey, your heart. Remember your heart,” the manager recalled with a laugh before Game 7.

Martinez said one of his doctors checked on him in the training room after he got ejected and asked him if he was OK. “I just asked him, ‘Do I look OK?’ Yeah,” Martinez said. “So yeah, they were all worried.”

Read more on CBS News

Comments