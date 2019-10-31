COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating a residential armed robbery in College Park late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the 7500 block of Dickinson Avenue around 10:40 p.m. where they encountered a man who said he had let two unknown men into his home.
The suspects and victim got into an altercation. One of the suspects hit the victim, while the other shot one round inside of the home, according to police.
Both suspects left the scene with the victim’s cell phone.
No one was injured during the incident.
Officials said detectives do not believe this was a random crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-772-4905 or 1-866-411-8477.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
