WJZ WEATHERSevere Weather Possible For Much Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Halloween, west Baltimore health agency Transformation Health is getting in the spirit to highlight its efforts to end the stigma of mental illness.

They released a Thriller-themed video called End The Stigma Thriller to promote Dance Your Stress Away which WJZ recently featured in newscasts.

If you want to watch the full video, click here.

