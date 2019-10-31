Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Halloween, west Baltimore health agency Transformation Health is getting in the spirit to highlight its efforts to end the stigma of mental illness.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This Halloween, west Baltimore health agency Transformation Health is getting in the spirit to highlight its efforts to end the stigma of mental illness.
They released a Thriller-themed video called End The Stigma Thriller to promote Dance Your Stress Away which WJZ recently featured in newscasts.
@DeniseWJZ , Watch Transformation Health-End The Stigma Thriller. We're continuing to shine a light on Ending the stigma of mental health. pic.twitter.com/ZXv3ZdkMMN
— Transformation Health (@TRANSFORM300) October 30, 2019
If you want to watch the full video, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.