BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A line of strong and gusty showers is moving across central Maryland and will exit the Bay region by 11 p.m.
After the front passes, winds will be turning to the north and west, skies will quickly clear and temperatures will drop to the low 40’s.
After a high of 77 on this unusual Halloween, we will see highs Friday around the low 50’s. Sunny skies and a breeze will continue into the weekend as well.
It will be a chilly football night for the Ravens and Patriots, with temps mainly in the low 40’s at game time.
Have a great weekend! Bob Turk
