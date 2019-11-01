TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials Friday announced the creation of a workgroup to study equitable policing and make recommendations to reduce disparities in policing.
The announcement comes in the wake of a 2018 report showing a higher percentage of black drivers were issued traffic citations than any other race in the county.
Nearly 57 percent of black drivers stopped by officers in 2018 were issued citations, compared to just one-third of white drivers, five percent of Hispanic drivers and two percent of Asian drivers.
In a news release, the county said while the numbers may not necessarily indicate bias or discrimination, they feel it’s worth reviewing the data and making changes where appropriate.
The workgroup will be made up of local leaders, a representative from the Baltimore County NAACP, a student board of education member and a Towson University criminal justice professor.
Group members will be tasked with reviewing and analyzing data, looking at best practices and meeting with the police department to examine current policies.
They are scheduled to release a report with their findings next summer.
