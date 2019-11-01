Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A crab costume stolen from an Annapolis restaurant has been found and is back with its owner, Annapolis Police said Friday.
The crab costume reportedly went missing Wednesday night from Acme Bar and Grill in the 100 block of Main Street.
Police said the owner does not want to press charges against whoever took it.
