BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Singer Cher once crooned about what she would do if she could turn back time.
This weekend, you will be able to find out for yourself when you turn your clocks back one hour due to the end of Daylight Saving Time.
The twice-a-year changing of the clocks will happen Sunday at 2 a.m.
Officials say the time change is also a good opportunity to test the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
While you’ll gain an hour of sleep Saturday night, it will start getting dark even earlier. Sunday’s sunset will happen just after 5 p.m. in Baltimore.
