BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dockless vehicles, including electric scooters, continue to grow in popularity in Baltimore, new numbers from the city’s transportation department show.
Ridership set multiple records in September, with 13,040 rides happening on September 29 alone and just over 75,000 rides occurring between September 23 and 29.
In total, September saw 282,817 dockless vehicle trips, up from 232,580 in August and 282,085 in July.
The city expects ridership to decrease through the winter months.
The report said the city will continue to use permit fees from the four dockless vehicle companies to pay for maintenance and safety upgrades in areas users frequent and will also build a number of scooter parking corrals to encourage users to park them in designated areas.
Each of the four licensed dockless vehicle providers pays a $70,000 fee to cover the city’s costs to oversee the programs.
You must log in to post a comment.