FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Ernesto Torres, a pediatrician in Frederick, was found guilty Friday of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offense.
Torres was found not guilty of second-degree rape.
The trial started Tuesday following Torres’ waiving of his right to a jury trial.
On April 26, an 18-year old female victim went to Torres’ office for a follow-up appointment to discuss her anxiety medication.
During the examination, the victim began to experience symptoms of anxiety. Torres had the victim lay down on the exam table and started to examine her abdominal region.
He then put his hand into the victim’s pants for several minutes and inappropriately touched her.
The victim later filed a report at the Frederick County Police Department.
During an investigation, Torres admitted in an audio-recorded interview that he had put his hand into the victim’s pants for several minutes and had inappropriately touched her.
Torres will be sentenced Dec. 19.
