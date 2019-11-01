Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed an Executive Order Friday to create an LGBTQ+ Workgroup.
The workgroup will work with county agencies, non-profit organizations, and other community groups in an effort to create an environment of inclusion in Howard County.
The group is charged with conducting quarterly meetings, organizing a series of events and facilitated discussions, and advise the county executive on best practices and strategies to protect and promote the LGBTQ+ community.
